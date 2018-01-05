Fodder scam case: Calls made to CBI judge not from partymen, clarifies RJD

RJD leader Lalu Prasad. (Source: Express photo by Dilip Kagda) RJD leader Lalu Prasad. (Source: Express photo by Dilip Kagda)

Denying Ranchi CBI court judge Shivpal Singh’s observation on Thursday that he had received phone calls from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s men, party leaders on Friday asserted that nobody from RJD made calls to him, reported PTI. They said that political opponents may have done so in the guise of RJD supporters. Shivanand Tiwary and senior party leader Jagdanand Singh made the assertions.

“I came to know about it (special CBI judge Singh making the aforementioned statement in court) through media reports. I can say with certainty that no RJD leader would resort to such a step, as everyone knows that such desperation can backfire,” PTI quoted Tiwary as saying.

Tiwary also said, “The possibility of our political opponents making such a call in the guise of RJD supporters cannot be ruled out. They may indulge in such mischief to queer the pitch for Lalu.” Also Read: Lalu Prasad appears before court via video conferencing, counsel seeks minimum punishment

Tiwary also questioned: “Why is the judge unwilling to name the callers. And why has he not initiated action against them?” He is among leaders of the RJD and the Congress against whom the CBI court has issued contempt notices for criticising the judgement whereby Prasad was convicted

Jagdanand Singh also supporting Tiwary’s views separately. “It is unlikely that any of Lalu’s well-wishers will do something like this. Unless the judge sheds more light on the episode… discloses the identity of the callers, much cannot be said on the issue,” PTI quoted him as saying. Also Read: Lalu Yadav tells court ‘it’s cold in jail’, judge says then ‘play tabla’

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP spokesman Sanjay Singh alleged that the reports of calls to the judge showed that “RJD leaders were going to the extent of trying to put pressure on the judiciary to save their party supremo from facing the consequences of corruption”.

Asked if BJP men could have made telephone calls pretending to be RJD supporters, Singh said, “This is ridiculous. Why would any of our leaders ever seek leniency for Lalu with whatever motive? Our party has been in the forefront of exposing the corruption of Lalu and his family and we are glad that justice is being done.”

The judge, had on Thursday, during the proceedings said, “Got phone calls from Lalu’s men.” However, he did not specify who were the people that called him.

The CBI judge is scheduled to pronounce the quantum of punishment to Prasad in a fodder scam case of Rs 950 crore, the verdict of which had come on December 23. The court is now set to pronounce the quantum of punishment on Saturday at 2 pm.

The RJD vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has expressed hope that “quantum of sentence in the instant case relates to withdrawal of money from Deogarh treasury will be less than the one awarded to him in 2013 since the amount involved in the present case is much smaller”.

Prasad was earlier awarded five years imprisonment in 2013 in a case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 33.61 crore from the Chaibasa treasury. He was later released on bail granted by the Supreme Court.

The RJD supremo’s counsel has been pressing for “minimum punishment” in view of his old age and poor health.

(With inputs from PTI)

