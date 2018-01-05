Top News
Fodder Scam case: Lalu Yadav appears before court via videoconferencing

Lalu Prasad Yadav appeared before special CBI judge Shiv Pal Singh from Birsa Munda central jail where he is lodged, a CBI counsel said.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad was on Friday asked to appear via videoconferencing before a special CBI judge who has convicted him in a fodder scam case.

Prasad appeared before special CBI judge Shiv Pal Singh from Birsa Munda central jail where he is lodged, a CBI counsel said.

The court was expected to announce the quantum of punishment to the RJD chief in connection with the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury when he was the chief minister of Bihar between 1991 and 1994.

The announcement of quantum of punishment was deferred twice since Wednesday.

Prasad was convicted, along with 15 others, in the case on December 23. The court had acquitted six others, including another former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra.

This is the second fodder scam case in which the RJD supremo has been convicted. There are three more fodder scam cases pending against him.

