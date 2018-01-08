Fodder scam: BJP did injustice to Lalu Yadav, says Akhilesh Yadav

Commenting on recent visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Noida, Akhilesh said he hoped the so-called “Noida jinx” would work against them in the future. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav) Commenting on recent visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Noida, Akhilesh said he hoped the so-called “Noida jinx” would work against them in the future. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday came out in support of jailed RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and said that the BJP has done injustice to him. Though he did not elaborate further, Akhilesh accused the BJP government in the state of being “jatiwad” (casteist). “BJP ne anyay kiya hai unke (Lalu) sath (BJP has done injustice to him),” said the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief, when asked about Lalu’s sentencing in connection with the fodder scam.

The former chief minister of Bihar was on Saturday sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail and fined Rs 10 lakh by a special CBI court in Ranchi. Akhilesh said that in the new year, his party has taken a new ‘sankalpa’ (resolution) towards making the SP a national party and ensure that he was ready to go on a yatra.

Commenting on recent visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Noida, Akhilesh said he hoped the so-called “Noida jinx” would work against them in the future. “Noida jinx” is a superstitious belief among political parties and CMs in UP that a person who goes to Noida during his or her chief ministership loses the next elections.

The SP chief further said that the BJP government in the state should be ashamed of “showcasing works of previous government as their own.” Akhilesh said that the ruling dispensation should admit that be it Metro projects, the sugar mill in Azamgarh where a distillery was recently inaugurated by Adityanath, Expressway projects or setting up of 1090 (women helpline) — all were started during his regime. “Samajwadiyon ke kaam ko apna bata rahe hain (They are claiming SP’s works as their own),” he said.

Alleging that the government was making false claims about purchasing potatoes, Akhilesh said if that would have been true, then heaps of potatoes wouldn’t be lying in prominent parts of Lucknow on Saturday morning.

The former CM also said that while allegations are made against him and his party of being “jatiwad” (casteist) and “pariwarwad” (nepotist), the actual threat is from BJP where “pariwarwad is within the party”. “Aap khud jatiwadi hain isliye apni kami ko chupane ke liye dusron ko jatiwadi kehte ho (You are casteist and, hence, to hide your shortcomings you label others the same),” said Akhilesh.

Asked about SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav expressing his desire to contest from Mainpuri, Akhilesh said that “Netaji” can contest from wherever he wants and added that he would also go and campaign for him. While Akhilesh avoided questions on BSP and Congress not attending the recent all-party meeting called by him on the issue of tampering of EVMs, he said all he wants is that the upcoming two by-elections in Gorakhpur and Phulpur be conducted through ballot papers.

