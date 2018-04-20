Fodder scam: 14 years in jail, Rs 2 crore fine for official

CBI office in Delhi (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/Archives) CBI office in Delhi (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/Archives)

In what is the highest fine awarded so far in a fodder scam case by a special CBI court here, a fine of Rs 2 crore was imposed on the then regional director of Animal Husbandry Department, Om Prakash Diwakar. He was also awarded a 14-year jail term.

The matter pertained to one of the six fodder scam cases lodged by CBI for fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 34.91 crore from Dumka treasury between 1991 and 1995. The court held 37 people guilty in the case on April 9.

On Wednesday, the judge said, “It is clear that the accused is the head conspirator of this scandal…in furtherance of criminal conspiracy with other co-accused, (he) passed bills beyond his pecuniary powers.” The judge awarded a seven-year jail term, with Rs 1 crore fine, to Diwakar under IPC Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and other sections related to cheating and forgery. The court also sentenced him to seven years in jail and Rs 1 crore fine under Prevention of Corruption Act. It said the sentences would run consecutively.

