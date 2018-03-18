Fodder case judgment deferred; Lalu in hospital

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (File) RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (File)

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, who was lodged in Birsa Central Jail in Ranchi after being convicted in two fodder scam cases, was on Saturday admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital following health concerns. RIMS officials said Lalu had been admitted to the cardiology wing and was being kept under observation. His condition is stable, they said.

Earlier in the day, the judgment in the fourth fodder scam case, listed for afternoon, got deferred again as the presiding special CBI judge, Shivpal Singh, had to leave for two-day training. The judgment is likely to be pronounced on Monday. RIMS Medical Superintendent S K Chowdhary said: “He (Lalu) was brought here early evening. We admitted him in the cardiology wing. Doctors from cardiology, as well as surgery and other wings, are examining him. He is under observation. His health is absolutely stable.”

Lalu’s counsel Prabhat Kumar said: “My client had mentioned the health concerns he was facing. We have got information that he has been sent to RIMS. I have not met him yet. But he has undergone valve replacement surgery and is a sugar patient. Any change in sugar levels becomes a concern to people who have undergone heart surgery.” He added that no permission was required from the court for the same. “It is entirely a decision of jail doctors and authorities,” he said. Senior RJD leaders, including state president Annapurna Devi and Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, and supporters reached RIMS.

