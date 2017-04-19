Focus on quick steps to ensure safety, security of public: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court. (File Photo) Delhi High Court. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday told the police to focus on urgent steps they can take to address the issue of safety and security of the public, especially of women and children. A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Yogesh Khanna said that recruiting more personnel into the force and creating more forensic labs would take a lot of time and asked the Centre and Delhi government to take steps which can be implemented quickly.

“Look at what measures can be taken quickly for ensuring better safety and security of the people, especially women and children,” the court said.

The bench also said “policing happens at the more affluent areas. So we need to focus on the neglected areas like slums and jhuggi-jhonpri colonies. Identify the vulnerable areas.”

It suggested that police can talk to women and girls about the problems faced by them and improve the response time while the Delhi government can take steps to light up the dark places and set up CCTV cameras.

As the lower ranked officers would be interacting with the people at large, the court asked the Delhi Police whether it takes into account the mindset of a person when inducting him or her into the force.

“Do you carry out psychometric tests or is it just the brawn that you consider? Do you ensure that those who are suspects in criminal cases do not enter the force,” it asked.

The Delhi Police, in response said, only a medical test is carried out.

The court was hearing a PIL initiated by it after the December 16, 2012 gangrape case in which it has been giving directions from time to time with regard to improving crime investigation and protection of women in Delhi.

The bench listed the matter for hearing on May 4 when the Delhi Police has to tell the court about the number of additional personnel it needs and for what all purposes.

The high court had earlier also stressed upon the need for installing more CCTV cameras in the city and lighting up dark spots expeditiously.

It had also directed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to expedite approval by the competent authority of the proposal to employ 14,753 more cops in Delhi.

