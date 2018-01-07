‘Focus on Karma Kanda to boost agriculture, employment’

Virendra Singh ‘Mast’ Virendra Singh ‘Mast’

BJP MP from Bhadohi and national president of BJP Kisan Morcha, Virendra Singh ‘Mast’, has urged the Union government to focus on promotion of ‘Karma Kanda’ in Sanskrit schools to help youths obtain employment and those engaged in the agriculture sector.

The MP claimed he had given Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD fund for constructing 10 buildings to facilitate teaching of Karma Kanda in Sanskrit Schools in his Lok Sabha constituency.

Writing to Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar, the MP sought help to make arrangements for Karma Kanda education in Sanskrit schools across the country to carry forward the tradition of “rishi-krishi” (monks and agriculture), adding that Karma Kanda could also create employment opportunities. He wrote that Karma Kanda was not only the basic element of culture, but that it was also directly related to agricultural life. Education of Karma Kanda has started in Sanskrit schools in Bhadohi, he added.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Singh said, “Karma Kanda education is already being provided in Sanskrit schools. The purpose of writing to the Union ministry is that focus on Karma Kanda education will strengthen ‘sanatan parampara’, rural economy, rural life and social harmony. It has lots of opportunities for employment in the country and abroad as well. There is so much demand in foreign nations that people earn Rs 5-10 lakh for preaching ‘katha’. Here, too, people earn up to Rs 10,000 by performing rituals in a marriage ceremony. Social harmony is ending and loss of culture is happening because of lack of Karma Kandis.”

All the ingredients used in the process of Karma Kanda are agricultural produce, he pointed out. “Like in Yagna, agricultural produce like milk, til (sesame seeds), jau (barley), ghee, jaggery are used. Also, expansion of agriculture and garhasth jeevan (family life) is told in the Karma Kanda.”

The MP said, “Sanskrit schools are already running in the country. I am asking for focus on teaching of Karma Kanda. The number of students and facilities should be increased.”

He said that the Rs 1 crore released from his MPLAD fund would be used for constructing buildings called ‘satsang bhawan’ for teaching Karma Kanda. Two satsang bhawans will be developed in each of the five Assembly segments of Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituency, he added. Construction of 10 satsang bhawans will be started after Makar Sankranti (January 14), he said.

