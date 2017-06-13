Focus on jobs and farmers, not in people’s personal habits: CPI(M) to BJP

Sitaram Yechury said, “Young India is crying for jobs, farmers and labour for livelihood. BJP gives vigilantes a free pass, so cows and beef remain the focus (sic).” (File photo) Sitaram Yechury said, “Young India is crying for jobs, farmers and labour for livelihood. BJP gives vigilantes a free pass, so cows and beef remain the focus (sic).” (File photo)

The government should focus more on providing employment to youth and ensuring livelihood for farmers and the poor instead of “meddling” in the personal habits of diverse people, the CPI(M) said on Tuesday. The Left party’s latest attack on the BJP-led central government comes a day after the Meghalaya Assembly passed a resolution opposing the Centre’s recent notification banning trade of cattle n animal market for slaughter.

“Clear message from states: Kerala, Meghalaya to Mizoram. BJP mustn’t be in the business of meddling with personal habits of a diverse people (sic),” CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

He added, “Young India is crying for jobs, farmers and labour for livelihood. BJP gives vigilantes a free pass, so cows and beef remain the focus (sic).”

The Meghalaya Assembly had on Monday unanimously passed a resolution opposing the Centre’s notification relating to cattle trade.

The Assembly demanded withdrawal of the notification, contending it would “impact the economy of the state and the food habit of its people”.

Cutting across political lines, the assembly members supported the resolution tabled by Chief Minister Mukul Sangma.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App