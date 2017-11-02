Focus on Gujarat and UP as AAP holds national council meet today, no speaking slot for Kumar Vishwas

Kumar Vishwas (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Kumar Vishwas (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The AAP national council meeting on Thursday is likely to focus on the party's upcoming plans in different states, with special focus on Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, where Assembly and urban local body elections, respectively, will be held this year. But with the infighting with Kumar Vishwas out in the open, party leaders admitted that they expect "another round of confrontation".

The AAP constitution says the National Council (NC) will elect district-, state-, national-level coordinators from across the country, with a term of three years. A party source said, "This is the annual meeting of the National Council. It is important since it will decide the direction in which the party will move forward nationally."

Significantly, the NC, which has over 350 members, elects the party's highest executive decision-making body, the National Executive (NE), which in turn elects the highest political decision-making body, the Political Affairs Committee (PAC). Last year, during the NC meeting in April, members were elected into the NE from Punjab - a state that the party was looking to focus on with elections round the corner.

The source added, "This year, a political resolution will be taken at the end of the NC, after hearing the inputs of different state leaderships. In this regard, Gujarat and UP - heading towards Assembly polls and local polls respectively - are very important. The resolution will be taken on the basis of the discussion that takes place."

Of the 25 members of the NE, all eyes will be on Kumar Vishwas, one of the members and party's Rajasthan in-charge, who has lashed out at the party. Rajasthan will head to polls in 2018. After the suspension of Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, who had dubbed Vishwas "an RSS agent", was revoked, Vishwas had said that "certain elements within the party" were attempting to stop his ascent to the Rajya Sabha and had argued for reforms within the party. Further, Vishwas, who is usually given the opportunity to host the meeting, has not been given a slot to speak this time. While Vishwas refused comment, sources close to him said, "He will be going for the meeting and will make his case regarding issues which he feels plague the party."

