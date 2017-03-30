Focus on debt waiver, not pressure tactics to remain in power

The sooner the Devendra Fadnavis-led government comes out of its mindset of holding on to power at any cost, the better it will be for farmers, the Sena said. The sooner the Devendra Fadnavis-led government comes out of its mindset of holding on to power at any cost, the better it will be for farmers, the Sena said.

The Shiv Sena on Thursday asked the BJP to stop indulging in pressure tactics to remain in power in Maharashtra, and instead focus on waiving loans of distressed farmers across the state.

“Maharashtra needs Rs 30,000 crore to waive loans of farmers. Instead of thinking how to make available this money, they (the BJP) are busy in holding core committee meetings to and spreading rumours of mid-term polls,” the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

“Rather than using pressure tactics claiming that atleast 20-25 Opposition members are in their touch, they (the BJP) should speak about forming a core committee to suggest ways of waive farmer loans,” it added.

The sooner the Devendra Fadnavis-led government comes out of its mindset of holding on to power at any cost, the better it will be for farmers, the Sena said.

Hailing Yogi Adityanath, it said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has already taken the first step towards resolving farmer woes and started deliberations on how to raise Rs 63,000-crore required for the debt waiver in the Northern state.

“Atleast deliberations have started. This is not less. We are not convinced with the fake contention (of the Maharashtra government) that waiving loans of farmers will result in financial indiscipline,” it said.

“Even demonetisation decision was taken to bring in fiscal discipline. Was the purpose served ? The kind of money that was spent to win UP elections, had it been saved, would have helped in waiving loans of two crore farmers. Even those in power (BJP leaders) will agree to this in private,” the Sena said.

