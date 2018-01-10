FOB at Ambivali railway station: Army seeks 5-hour mega block

To complete the construction of at least one of three railway foot overbridges before January 31, the Army has sought a mega block of train services on a weekday next week. The Army wants a five-hour block to launch the bridge at Ambivali railway station on the Central Railway (CR) next Tuesday.

Railway officials fear granting the block would affect at least 60 suburban train services and 30 mail express trains. The remaining two foot overbridges, at Parel-Elphinstone Road and Currey Road railway stations, would be completed by February 15, Army officials said.

“They were asking for a six-hour block on Tuesday. But they finally agreed to a five-hour block. The block will be in the off-peak hours Tuesday afternoon. But we will have to take the Railway Board’s permission to allow such a mega block on a working day,” said a senior railway official.

After 23 commuters died in a stampede on a foot overbridge at Elphinstone Road railway station on the Western Railway on September 29 last year, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had announced that the Army would make three foot overbridges at Parel-Elphinstone Road, Currey Road and Ambivali railway stations before January 31, 2018. The Army’s Bombay Sappers has been entrusted with the task.

However, Army officials confirmed they will be able to complete construction of only one foot overbridge at Ambivali railway station by January 31. “We followed a detailed procedure, which includes soil-testing, survey of the landing, filing tenders and every other requirement for making the bridges. In co-ordination with the railways, we have made technical designs and waited for approval of these designs from the railways. It is necessary that we get a block of five hours on January 16 for the launching of the bridge,” said Brigadier Dhiraj Mohan, Commandant, Bombay Sappers.

Nearly 1,660 suburban services ply on the CR on a working day. In a meeting on Tuesday between the railways and Army, the railways urged the Army to reduce the block to five hours.

“The block needs to be on January 16 as it fits the line of work we have undertaken in the past on its construction. We cannot pre-pone the block as it does not fit our calculation of days. Our work suffered on three days, the New Year weekend on December 30-31 and on January 3 due to the Maharashtra bandh as cement could not be transported for carrying out the work. Mumbai will need to bear the pain if they want the Army to make the bridges within the deadline,” Mohan added.

After the launching of the bridge on January 16, commissioning will require an additional week, Army officials said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App