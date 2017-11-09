Flyer Manhandled by staff at IGIA: Passenger anger mounts even as IndiGo apologises

The video shows Katyal trying to enter a shuttle bus and he is being prevented from doing so by Thomas. (File/Photo) The video shows Katyal trying to enter a shuttle bus and he is being prevented from doing so by Thomas. (File/Photo)

A DAY after a video of a passenger manhandled by IndiGo staff at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in New Delhi went viral, passengers of the airline have expressed disappointment over the act. Although the airline has offered apologies accepting blame for the incident, passengers are also upset about the sacking of the employee who had shot the video of the incident. On Tuesday night, a video surfaced in which an IndiGo staff member was seen assaulting a traveller, identified as Rajiv Katyal, at the Delhi airport three weeks ago.

The airline, in a letter addressed to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, dated Wednesday, mentioned that the staff members were trying to do their duty while preventing Katyal from approaching near the ground equipment in use.

The letter was written by Aditya Ghosh, the whole time director and president of the airline who has accepted the fault and issued an apology.

“After passengers have deplaned, it is a laid down procedure that in the interest of the safety, passengers be prevented from approaching any of the ground equipment being used. When our staff Judy Thomas saw Katyal inadvertently moving towards the catering high-lift (which was attached to the aircraft), Juby Thomas started

waving frantically in order to ask Katyal to move away to prevent any incident,” an official statement of the

airline read.

The video shows Katyal trying to enter a shuttle bus and he is being prevented from doing so by Thomas. Two other airline staff members later grope Katyal to restrain him from entering the plane.

Regular passengers of the airline blamed faulty management. “I boycott the airline. I say so as renowned player, P V Sindhu, had also alleged on social media last week that one of Indigo airlines’ ground staff misbehaved with her. They have crossed all limits. The biggest issue remains the way IndiGo manages situations. They fail to act in a transparent manner,” said Rajeev Mishra, who has been a passenger of the airline.

He added that although he does not have a personal grudge against the airline, he expects the airline to treat people as customers. “At times, the airline’s attitude towards a passenger, under the guise to ensure safety, becomes pathetic. Instead of correcting their mistakes, they try to justify it that is what irritates people like us. In the service industry, we need humble staff not rude ones,” he added.

Deepak Rawat, another regular IndiGo passenger claimed that the high-handedness of the airline can be seen. “It is sad to see the high-handedness of the airline. It cannot be just a stray incident when it is repeated so often. I have already decided not to fly with the airline unless I have no other choice left,” he added.

Many took to social media to vent out personal complaints against the services of the airline. Others criticised the airline for sacking the employee who shot the video.

Nikita Tandon, a passenger of the airline, said how it is shameful to sack the employee who took the video. “How can they sack the employee who took the video? He was punished just because he raised his voice against something wrong. He should be reinstated else, I would want to boycott the airline,” she said.

The airline has said the employee who shot the video is Montu Kalra, a cargo employee, and he was instructing his colleagues to prevent Katyal from entering the bus.

“Montu had no reason to approach the passenger area. He had no reason to prevent the customer from boarding the bus. He should have acted maturely and apologised to the customer instead he instigated the incident and provoked the customer by beginning to shoot a video on his mobile phone. He is the exact opposite of what Indigo’s customer service stands for,” excerpts from the letter read.

The airline added how the employees have been suspended as they could have tried to display more restraint.

“At the first instance, I personally called and apologized the customer and assured him that we will investigate this thoroughly. The reality is that my colleagues were only trying to act in the best interest of the safety of Katyal and trying to prevent a potential serious mishap,” the letter read.

