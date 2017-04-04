Floral tributes paid to CRPF jawan killed in militant attack

Floral tributes were paid on Tuesday to the CRPF jawan killed in a militant attack in Pantha chowk area of the city, officials said.

Senior officers from the CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the civil administration laid wreaths on the coffin carrying mortal remains of Head Constable Basappa Bajantri at Humhama Regimental Centre of the force.

Basappa was among the six CRPF jawans and two civilians who were injured in a militant attack at Pantha chowk area of the city on Monday.

He later succumbed to injuries at the army’s 92 Base Hospital.

The body of the slain head constable will be sent to his native village in Karnataka later in the day.

Militants have stepped up attacks on security forces in Kashmir, carrying out three attacks in the first three days of the current month.

They hurled a grenade at a police party in Nowhatta area of the city on Sunday evening, killing one policemen and injuring 15 other personnel.

In another attack, militants had on April 1 opened firing on an army convoy on Parimpora-Pantha chowk bypass road, resulting in injuries to two jawans.

