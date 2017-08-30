Maharashtra Parliamentary Affairs Minister Girish Bapat appeals stuck Mumbaikars to use his official bungalow

Maharashtra Parliamentary Affairs Minister Girish Bapat. (File/Photo) Maharashtra Parliamentary Affairs Minister Girish Bapat. (File/Photo)

Maharashtra Parliamentary Affairs Minister Girish Bapat has appealed to people stranded in south Mumbai for unavailability of transport following heavy rains, to take shelter in his official residence for time being. In his appeal made through Facebook, the BJP leader, who hails from Pune, said that people stranded in areas such as Fort, and at Mantralaya can rest or stay in his official residence ‘Dnyaneshwari’, located at Malabar Hill, till the situation shows improvement.

The heavy rains that pummelled the financial capital on Tuesday has severely affected the vehicular and local railway traffic, leaving thousands stranded in various suburbs.

The rains resulted into suspension of traffic on the Central, Harbour and Western lines of suburban trains, used daily by lakhs of people staying out of the city for commuting.

The vehicular traffic was seriously hit too due to flooded roads.

Though the situation showed some improvement on Wednesday, many roads and routes to suburbs are still closed.

