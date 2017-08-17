Floods disrupt train services in northeastern region

Flood water on tracks at Kishanganj railway station (Credit: By special arrangement) Flood water on tracks at Kishanganj railway station (Credit: By special arrangement)

Due to severe floods in Assam, West Bengal and Bihar, the northeastern region has been cut off by rail from the rest of India for about a week, officials said on Thursday. “As many railway tracks and stations in Assam, North Bengal and Bihar have been submerged by flood waters, train services have been suspended since August 12,” a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) official said.

“The Railway Board has directed all zonal railways to cancel trains running to and from the northeastern region until August 20 when the situation will be reviewed.” NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer Pranav Jyoti Sharma said a vital rail bridge was damaged on Wednesday, disrupting train links between Katihar and Kumedpur in Bihar.

Sharma said telecommunication network in the entire section was also badly affected. The NFR serves seven districts in West Bengal and five districts in north Bihar besides the eight northeastern states. All the trains between northeastern states and the rest of India pass through New Jalpaiguri station (North Bengal) and Katihar station (in Bihar).

