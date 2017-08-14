Several dead, millions affected as floods create havoc in Assam, Bihar and West Bengal

Araria: A villager carries grains on a banana raft as he shifts from a flooded village in Araria district of Bihar on Monday. (PTI Photo) Araria: A villager carries grains on a banana raft as he shifts from a flooded village in Araria district of Bihar on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Heavy downpour in the states of Bihar, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal has resulted in flash floods and landslides in many parts of the country. Continuous rainfall has left many dead across India, Nepal and Bangladesh. Millions of people are affected across borders and many are forced to flee their homes because of the heavy rains.

Bihar

Bihar is one of the worst affected states because of the incessant rains. Around 41 people are feared dead so far and nearly two million people have been caught in the fury of floods. Thousands have been forced to evacuate their homes and people living in low lying areas are being moved to higher places because of inundation. Kishanganj, Araria, Purnea and Katihar are the the districts that have suffered the most.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas on Monday said, “Rescue and relief operations have been going on. We had asked for IAF helicopter and food packets are being distributed through that. Tomorrow, we will send chief secretary of Disaster Management, Road Construction department, Rural Works Department and all DMs to assess the situation. DRF, SDRF deployed in Sitamarhi, Madhubani and Champaran. Additional teams and Army columns will be deployed too.” Relief camps and food camps are also being setup according to the CM.

Nitish Kumar has also requested the assistance of the Central government to provide relief to the people. PM Modi took to Twitter to say that the situation is being closely monitored. “Centre assures all support to Bihar government to mitigate the flood situation. Teams of NDRF are in Bihar for rescue and relief work,” he said.

Multiple trains were cancelled after water flooded railway stations in Kishanganj, Katihar and Jogbani in Araria. Crops worth crores of rupees have been destroyed.

Assam

Relentless downpour in Assam has resulted in the inundation of hundreds of villages. According to officials, at least 95 people have been killed and 22 lakh have been affected across 21 districts in the state since the time the rains first hit Assam. The state government has asked the Indian Army and Air Force to remain on standby to help in the situation.

The Brahmaputra breached its embankment near Jakhalabandha and National Highway 715 has been submerged at several places. PM Modi spoke to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to take stock of the situation and has assured all possible support to the state.

Train services connecting Northeast parts with the rest of the country have been stopped till Wednesday because of the heavy rains in Assam. The Railway Board has decided to cancel all incoming trains from various parts of the country towards NE Region, which were to reach either Katihar or Malda town till 10 am of August 16, 2017,” Northeast Frontier Railway chief public relations officer (CPRO) Pranav Jyoti Sharma said in a statement. He also added that rain water has affected the railway tracks at several places in Katihar and Alipurduar Division of NF Railway.

Nagaon: People walking on the flooded railway tracks at Jokhalabandha in Nagaon district of Assam on Monday. (PTI Photo) Nagaon: People walking on the flooded railway tracks at Jokhalabandha in Nagaon district of Assam on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Assam Chief Secretary V K Pipersenia reviewed the flood situation on Monday through video conferencing. He directed the officials to undertake relief and rescue operations on a war footing. He also directed that two more NDRF boats be provided in Morigaon district and necessary arrangements be made for the aerial survey of the flood affected areas of Morigaon and Nagaon district, the sources said.

Arunachal Pradesh

Heavy lashes of rainfall have paralyzed normal life in Arunachal Pradesh. The situation continued to remain grim as recurring landslides disrupted traffic in the state. A majority portion of Anjaw, East Siang and Namsai districts were affected by the flood while Papum Pare, East Kameng and West Siang were partly hit. Communication lines have also snapped at few places. Intra-district road communications were also badly hit. While efforts are being made to clear the roads, recurring landslides were disrupting the restoration work.

West Bengal

According to government sources, major rivers in north Bengal were flowing above the danger mark. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her concern over the flood like situation in the state and said “We are monitoring the situation 24X7 for relief and rescue operations.” Scores of villages are left inundated, while erosion was taking place at Pardeonapur village near Farakka. Many trains originating from the state were also cancelled as water filled the railway tracks.

East Central Railway said that rail traffic has been hit between Kisanganj and Hatwar due to flood water flowing above the danger mark at pillar number 117 under Katihar division. An ECR statement released by Chief Public Relations Officer Rajesh Kumar said 33 trains have been cancelled and 11 short-terminated.

Flood affected Indian villagers move on a banana raft to collect drinking water at Murkata village, east of Gauhati. (AP Photo) Flood affected Indian villagers move on a banana raft to collect drinking water at Murkata village, east of Gauhati. (AP Photo)

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took an aerial survey of the flood-affected Gonda, Shrawasti, Balrampur and Bahraich districts and warned the officials of stern action if any laxity was found in the relief work. He also said that directives have been issued to the district administrations to ensure proper arrangement of the relief material, medicines, fodder for cattle among other things. “The government is sensitive towards the problems of the flood-hit people and there would be no dearth of funds in extending help to them,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath added.

Weather warning

IMD, meanwhile, has issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for 18 districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours. Also many places in Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to experience rainfall.

