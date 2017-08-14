Flood situation worsens in West Bengal, trains cancelled

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

Around 60,000 people in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts of West Bengal have been affected by deluge with all major rivers in north Bengal flowing above their danger marks. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern over the flood situation in north Bengal and said the administration has been monitoring the relief and rescue operations round-the-clock. According to government sources, in Malda district, water of Phulahar river was flowing above its danger level, while 20 villages, mostly under Harischandrapur Block-II and Ratua block, were inundated.

The situation was similar at Bhutni Island in the district, while erosion was taking place at Pardeonapur village near Farakka. “We are concerned about the flood-situation across the country. Earlier floods had affected south Bengal. Now north Bengal also affected,” the chief minister wrote on her Twitter handle this evening.

“We are monitoring the situation 24X7 for relief and rescue operations,” she said.

Reports from Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts, quoting authorities, said 60,000 people have been affected by the flood and though there are no reports of any deaths, two children were missing.

In Jalpaiguri district water discharged from Gajoldoba barrage on the Teesta river has flooded new areas of Mal block and worsened the situation in areas like Milanpalli, Basusuba and Champadanga.

More NDRF personnel have been deployed in these areas for relief and rescue work, the authorities said.

Villages in Dhupguri and Moynaguri blocks of Jalpaiguri have been inundated and a large number of people have taken shelter in government relief camps, they said.

Eastern Railway chief public relations officer R Mahapatra told PTI that a number of trains originating from the city were today cancelled as flood water was flowing above rail tracks in areas under North East Frontier Railway jurisdiction.

The trains which have been cancelled are Howrah-Guwahati Saraighat Express, Sealdah-New Alipurduar Teesta Torsa Express, Howrah-Dibrugarh Kamrup Express, Sealdah-New Cooch Behar Uttarbanga Express, Sealdah-Alipurduar Kanchankanya Express, Seldah-New Jalpaiguri Darjeeling Mail, Sealdah-New Alipurduar Padatik Express, Kolkata-Radhikapur Express, Sealdah-Silchar Kanchanjungha Express and Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express.

The next announcement would be made only after the situation improves, Mahapatra said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App