Flood situation worsening in north Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee

People hold umbrellas as they wade through a flooded street during heavy rains in Balurghat, West Bengal on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that the flood situation is worsening in north Bengal where it has impacted five districts and inundated around 100 tea gardens. However, the state government is ready to tackle all the problems, Banerjee said at the NSC Bose International Airport in Kolkata after returning from New Delhi.

The chief minister said rescue operation has started and she is continuously in touch with ministers and district magistrates concerned. Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling are the five districts which have been affected by the flood.

Earlier in the day, Irrigation Minister Rajib Banerjee said that the state government is tackling the flood in north Bengal on war footing. “We have already opened control rooms and I am personally involved in monitoring and management. The state is working on a war-footing to tackle the flood situation in the region which is facing heavy rainfall,” Rajib Banerjee told PTI.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is monitoring the situation. All steps are being taken, including sending of relief materials,” he said.

About 100 tea gardens across north Bengal are reported to have been affected by the flood, officials said.

State Disaster Management Minister Javed Khan yesterday said that 58,000 people had been affected in Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar districts. The government has opened 43 shelters in the affected districts and relief materials are being provided to those who have been temporarily displaced from their houses.

