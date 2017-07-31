Flood situation in Odisha’s Jajpur, Kendrapara districts grim

Volunteers try to check the water of river Nagabali during flash flood in Rayagada district, Odisha on Monday (PTI Photo) Volunteers try to check the water of river Nagabali during flash flood in Rayagada district, Odisha on Monday (PTI Photo)

The flood situation in Odisha’s Jajpur and Kendrapara districts continues to remain grim on Monday. The people in several villages under 14 gram panchayats of Pattamundai Block in Kendrapara district and eight GPs of Aul block continue to remain marooned.

In Kendrapara district, the situation is grim as Brahmani and Kusabhadra rivers are flowing above the danger level at Patrapur, Alava and Indupur. Seven person had lost their lives in the floods with three deaths reported in Jajpur district and two each in Kalahandi and Malkangiri districts.

Over two lakh people have been affected by the flood in Brahmani river, official sources said. A report by the sub-collector and the block development officer (BDO) of worst hit Bari block in Jajpur district, said that the water level in Brahmani river has receded by two-feet, but water logging in habitations is there due to breach of the river embankment.

The Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office said free kitchen is being opened at 35 centres in Bari to feed the people evacuated from their houses. Green fodder has also been given for cattle, they said, adding that the power supply to the affected villages remained disrupted in Bari.

The administration was planning to provide power boats to ferry the people from marooned areas in Manpur in Aul block and Srirampur in Pattamundai block. Besides, steps have been taken to supply drinking water in the flood-hit areas.

