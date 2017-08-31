Flood situation improves in Bihar

Houses submerged at flood affected area of Nawada in East Champaran district of Bihar. (Source: PTI file photo) Houses submerged at flood affected area of Nawada in East Champaran district of Bihar. (Source: PTI file photo)

The flood situation in Bihar improved further on Thursday with no fresh reports of any causality from flooded regions of the state. With water receding in several places, people are returning to their homes with the number of relief camps dropping to 107 from yesterday’s 116, a disaster management department release said. The death toll in floods remains static at 514, while the number of affected people also stays at 1.71 crore spread over 19 districts, it said.

The number of people staying there in the camps dwindled to 57,109 as compared to 61,495 yesterday, the department report said. A total of 1.20 lakh people had food in 318 community kitchens operational in marooned areas of Bihar, it said. National and State Disaster Response Force teams, besides army personnel, have been involved in rescue and relief operations.

Meanwhile, donations continued to pour in the ‘Chief Minister’s Relief Fund’ with various organisations of Bihar and Jharkhand contributing Rs 18.51 lakh in the kitty for relief works towards flood-affected people. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar thanked the donors and said that people should be sensitive towards flood-affected people and donate generously.

