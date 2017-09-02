Flood situation improves in Bihar

The government is giving Rs 6,000 to each flood affected family through RTGS transfer for food and gratuitous relief, a press release from the Disaster Management department said. (Reuters/File) The government is giving Rs 6,000 to each flood affected family through RTGS transfer for food and gratuitous relief, a press release from the Disaster Management department said. (Reuters/File)

The flood situation in Bihar today continued to show improvement with no fresh reports of any casualty from flooded areas of the state. With water receding in several places, people are returning to their homes. Around 10,743 people are still living in 35 relief camps, a Disaster Management department release said.

The death toll in this year’s ravaging flood stands at 514, the release said. The relief camps have also come down to 35 from 54 reported yesterday, it said. A total of 1.15 lakh people were served cooked food at 243 community kitchens in past 24 hours, the department report said.

As per the department’s release, a total of Rs 195.16 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of 3,25,281 flood affected families through RTGS in past 48 hours. The government is giving Rs 6,000 to each flood affected family through RTGS transfer for food and gratuitous relief, it said.

Though the amount of money which was to be transferred to the affected families could not be done at a faster speed because of today being a holiday, it said adding that despite being a holiday on account of Bakr Id, the offices of the state headquarters of the disaster management and concerned offices in the district remained opened.

