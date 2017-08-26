Flood situation improves in Assam; Dhansiri still above red

Children row a boat as they pass through damaged houses at a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika Children row a boat as they pass through damaged houses at a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

The overall flood situation in Assam continued to improve despite one more death reported from the state today, with waters of only the Dhansiri river flowing above the danger mark. According to a report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died in South Salmara district in flood-related incident.

Altogether, 73 persons have lost their lives in the third wave of floods across the state taking the toll to 157, including eight in Guwahati, in this year’s flood-related incidents.

The ASDMA said, at present 2.03 lakh people are affected in the six districts of Dhemaji, Barpeta, Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon and Jorhat. Till yesterday, 2.67 lakh people were affected in seven districts.

According to the report issued today, Morigaon is the worst-hit with 1.21 lakh affected people, followed by Nagaon with over 57,500. Currently, 408 villages are under water and more than 31,000 hectares of crop areas are inundated, the ASDMA said.

Authorities are running 94 relief camps and distribution centres in three districts, where 24,785 people have taken shelter at present. Currently, the Dhansiri river is flowing above the danger mark at Numaligarh in Golaghat.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App