Flood-like situation in Saurashtra

THE STATE government on Saturday sought help from the Indian Air Force and Army as heavy rainfall lashed several parts of the state, leading to a flood-like situation in Surendranagar district.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani visited State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar and took stock of the situation. “Surendranagar, Rajkot, Morbi, Amreli, Junagadh and Gir Somnath in Saurashtra have received heavy rains in the last 24 hours. While Ahmedabad and other parts of North Gujarat till Mandal are still witnessing heavy rain, it rained in Vadodara and central Gujarat last night,” Rupani said after a review meeting.

Four persons were killed in the last 24 hours. While two deaths were reported from Amreli and Rajkot, two were killed and eight others injured as a bus fell off an overbridge near Himmatnagar at Gambhoi in Sabarkantha district. With the deaths, the toll in rain-related incidents has gone up to 65.

