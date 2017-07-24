Flood-like situation in Rajasthan, two washed away

A woman and her daughter died on Monday after a jeep carrying them was washed away in swirling waters in Rajasthan where a heavy downpour in Jalore, Pali and Sirohi districts has led to a flood-like situation leaving several persons marooned. The Army and the Air Force have been pressed into rescue operations. Four MI-17V5 helicopters of the IAF from its bases at Jamnagar, Jodhpur and Phalodi have been assigned target areas for conduct of flood rescue and relief operations.

The continuous rainfall in the region has affected normal life and the road and rail network.Two trains were partially terminated in Jodhpur Railway division today due to water logging on theBhiladi-Samdari railway route. In Udaipur, a 30-year-old woman and her 7-year-old daughter died today when a jeep carrying them was washed away while crossing a bridge over an overflowing canal in Kherwada police station area.

The deceased were identified as Vimla Meena and her daughter Jashoda of Badla village in Udaipur district, SHO Kherwada Ratan Singh said. The Army along with district administration teams are at work to rescue the people stuck in low-lying areas.

State Minister of Disaster Management and Relief, Gulab Chand Kataria said the condition in Jalore, Pali and Sirohi is “critical” due to heavy rainfall that occurred in the last few days. Rescue teams have been directed to carry out operation to rescue people especially in Jalore and Pali. “Condition in Jalore is critical as five persons have taken shelter on a tree. Unfortunately, due to dense clouds choppers are finding it difficult to fly in the region. However, teams are at task and waiting for the weather to normalise,” Kataria told reporters.

He said the condition worsened in Jalore after a few small dams were damaged whereas in Mount Abu, Sanchor and in neighbouring areas a number of people are stuck in low-lying areas. Jalore SDM Rajendra Singh said the people in Siyana, Aakoli Tathu, Dadani are stuck due to ongoing rainfall and bad weather condition.

Two persons each were rescued safely from Betala and Aakali, he added. The focus of the operations at present is villages in Dhanera and Deesa taluka of Banaskantha district (Gujarat), villages in Jalore and Pali districts (Rajasthan).

IAF helicopter crew have been braving extremely bad weather since morning and attempting to save as many lives wherever they find a window of opportunity to reach the stranded people, the spokesperson added. In Sirohi district, district administration teams have rescued several persons from low-lying areas.

Food packets have been distributed, Sirohi Collector, Sandesh Nayak said. The MeT department has warned of heavy rainfall in South-East Rajasthan.

In the last 24 hours, Jaipur recorded 65 mm rainfall followed by 40.4 in Barmer, 33.1 in Dabok, 30 mm in Bundi, 20.2 mm in Bhilwara, 10 mm in Jodhpur, 7.1mm in Vanasthali, 6.3 mm in Pilani, 5 mm in Swai Madhopur, 3.8 mm in Ajmer respectively.

