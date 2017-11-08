Flight with Amit Mitra on board recieved bomb threat call, makes emergency landing

The flight was scheduled to land at 9.45pm , however after the threat call the flight made an emergency landing. The flight was scheduled to land at 9.45pm , however after the threat call the flight made an emergency landing.

A flight with State Finance Minister Amit Mitra on board had to make an emergency landing following a bomb threat call which turned out to be hoax on Tuesday night. As per express sources, at 9.18 pm bomb threat call was received for Go air flight number G8-127 which was coming from Delhi to Kolkata.

The flight was scheduled to land at 9.45pm , however after the threat call the flight made an emergency landing. Immediately Bomb sqaud, AAI Fire services and all other concerned agencies were informed. The flight landed safely at 9.38 pm and was parked at Bay Number 23.

“There were total 173 passenger including Minister Amit Mitra and 6 crew members on board. It was found that the call was non specific. All necessary security arrangements were made as per set protocol. CISF and dog squad team carried out a thorough search operation inside the aircraft. All the passengers were safely disembarked from the flight”, said an official.

