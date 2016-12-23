Fliers can carry power banks only in hand baggages: Jet Airways

The use of power banks is on the rise, with more number of people using it for charging their mobile phones. (File Photo) The use of power banks is on the rise, with more number of people using it for charging their mobile phones. (File Photo)

Jet Airways today said passengers can carry power banks only in their cabin bags and not in check-in baggages.

In recent times, safety concerns have been expressed in certain quarters about electronic devices, especially those having lithium batteries being carried in check-in baggages.

Against this backdrop, Jet Airways said that in the interest of safety, power banks would be allowed only in hand baggages.

“In the interest of safety and as mandated by the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), Jet Airways will not permit carriage of power banks from any manufacturer to be carried in guests’ check-in baggage on board all its flights.

“However, guests may carry these charging devices in their cabin bags,” the airline said in a release.

