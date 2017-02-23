Flier held with foreign currency worth Rs 10 lakh at IGI airport

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

A flier bound for Dubai has been apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle out foreign currency like Dirham, Rial and Dinar worth Rs 10.5 lakh. Officials said the incident occurred yesterday noon when a man, identified as S Mohammed Firoz from Bihar’s Jamui district, entered the terminal of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to board a flight to Dubai. They said the CISF security personnel on-duty found his movements to be suspicious and asked him to undergo a second round of frisking along with his baggage.

“The passenger resisted the CISF move claiming his flight was about to depart.He was forced to break open his luggage lock from which an assortment of foreign currency like Dirhams, Rials and Dinars worth Rs 10.5 lakh was recovered,” they said.

The flier told the officials that these currencies were given to him by a person in his village to be handed over to a contact in Dubai.

Firoz and the recovered currency was subsequently handed over to Customs authorities for further investigation, they said.