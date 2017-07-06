Flashpoint in Puducherry: CM Narayanasamy says wasn’t consulted on MLA nominations

Narayanasamy said the administrator (Lt Governor Kiran Bedi) has to consult the council of ministers or the Chief Minister before taking decisions Narayanasamy said the administrator (Lt Governor Kiran Bedi) has to consult the council of ministers or the Chief Minister before taking decisions

The appointment of three BJP leaders as nominated members to the Territorial Assembly of Puducherry by the central NDA government and their oath taking under Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has become the latest flashpoint with the Congress. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy told The Indian Express that the appointment was a “blatant violation” of “convention, Constitution and procedure” as it was done without the aid and advice of his government.

According to the rules of business the Lt Governor has to act “on the aid and advice of the council of ministers….The administrator (Lt Governor) has to consult the council of ministers or the Chief Minister before taking decisions…. Therefore, independently the Government of India or the Lt Governor cannot nominate the members,” the Chief Minister said.

“It is only on the recommendation of the Chief Minister or council of ministers… and the administrator is to forward it to the Government of India…. In this case, I was not consulted,” Narayanasamy said. “All of a sudden the letter came from the Home Ministry.” A Congress MLA in Puducherry has approached the high court which is said to have issued notices to the Centre and the three MLAs – Puducherry BJP unit chief V Saminathan, party treasurer K G Shankar and S Selvaganapathy, who the Congress called an RSS member. Narayanasamy said he will bring the matter to the attention of the Congress leadership.

The Congress high command hit out at the NDA government and Bedi. “The BJP Government is using the august office of the governor to serve the conspiratorial political machinations of BJP-Sangh Parivar. The Narendra Modi Government is shamelessly denigrating, decimating and abusing the institution of the governor to destabilise elected governments. Kiran Bedi violated every established norm and tradition by swearing in three defeated BJP candidates as nominated MLAs in the dead of the night on July 4,” party spokesperson Sushmita Dev said. The Congress high command demanded Bedi, who on Tuesday night administered the oath to the three MLAs, be recalled immediately.

