Flanked by BJP leaders, Shankersinh Vaghela quits Assembly but ‘not politics’

Senior politician Shankersinh Vaghela on Wednesday resigned from the Gujarat Assembly in the presence Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, his deputy Nitin Patel and two other key ministers Bhupendrasinh Chudasma and Pradipsinh Jadeja.

Vaghela later told reporters that he would neither join any political party nor float his own. He, however, maintained that he would not retire from politics. Though he had quit Congress on July 21 and also resigned as leader of the Opposition, Vaghela remained an MLA from Kapadvanj. In the recent Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat, Vaghela had voted for BJP and not Congress’s Ahmed Patel, despite a whip.

The senior politician submitted his resignation from the Assembly to Speaker Ramanlal Vora at his chamber.

Vaghela said the top Gujarat BJP leaders were present there as “part of their courtesy’’ towards him. The senior politician said he would be “continuing to work for Gujarat’s GDP… growth, development and progress of Gujarat”. He said that he would continue to work for the development of the state till he was physically and mentally fit, and he thanked the people of Kapadvanj for voting for him in successive elections.

Since Vaghela quit Congress, the party witnessed resignations of six MLAs, including the then chief whip Balwantsinh Rajput, ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections and cross-voting by eight MLAs (including Vaghela) in the polls. Before their resignation from the Assembly, these eight were expelled from Congress for six years.

Commenting on Vaghela’s resignation from the Assembly, state Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki said, “We won the Rajya Sabha seat despite Vaghela’s strong opposition, indicating his leaving the party had no impact. ”

