Flagged off by PM Modi, Ro-Ro ferry service waits for approvals

The Ghogha-Dahej Roll-on Roll-off ferry service failed to make its first commercial trip on Tuesday as the operator continued to wait for some “technical approvals”, despite the government’s announcement that it would be open to the public from Tuesday. PM Narendra Modi had launched the service on Sunday. The operator said it expects to roll out the service on Thursday after getting due approvals, but sources in the consortium, which was awarded contract by Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) for operating the Ro-Ro ferry service, said it would be open to public from November 1.

The Gujarat government had issued advertisement in newspapers on October 20 announcing that the ferry service would be open to public from Tuesday. The ferry did, however, travel from Dahej to Ghogha and back. “Around 60 tickets (for multiple passengers) were booked on the spot at Dahej. There was a request for 35 more, but we had to turn it down.We had around 170 passengers and 62 guests on board. The guests were mostly family members of our staff. The ferry departed from Dahej at 4.10 pm and reached Ghogha in an hour, and returned to Dahej at around 7.15 pm. It was a joyride for passengers,” said Chetan Contractor, chairman of Detox Group. Detox Group’s company Saurashtra Enviro Projects Private Limited is a partner in the consortium operating the service.

However, sources in the consortium claimed that around 125 people boarded the ferry Tuesday, and they all were family members, relatives and friends of the four directors of the consortium. While no ticket window was operational at Ghogha terminal, the website of Indigo Seaways, another company of Detox Group, did not support online ticket booking. “Some technical approvals are awaited. It (ferry) is on international flag. We are converting it into Indian flag… We are confident of running the first commercial trip on October 26 at 9 am from Ghogha,” Contractor told The Indian Express.

