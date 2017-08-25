Flag, plate for Supreme Court judges’ vehicles

The flag (left) and plate The flag (left) and plate

Official vehicles of Supreme Court judges will now sport an official flag and plate. An official release issued by SC Deputy Registrar Rakesh Sharma said the court had “adopted an exclusive flag and plate for use on the vehicles” of the CJI and other judges.

The SC had also written to all High Courts to consider adopting the same flag and plate for official vehicles, the release said. “The art work is also being shared with the High Courts and may be used for the official vehicles of the Chief Justices and judges of High Courts by suitably replacing the name of the Supreme Court of India in the artwork…,” it said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App