Fixed 2-yr tenure for ED chief Karnal Singh

FOLLOWING DIRECTIVES from the Supreme Court, the government on Tuesday granted a fixed tenure of two years for Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Karnal Singh. Singh was set to retire in August this year.

Singh, a 1984-batch IPS officer of Union Territories cadre, was appointed as ED Director in October last year.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the two-year fixed tenure for him and it will be effective from October 27, 2016, according to a fresh official order.

The move follows a recent direction from the Supreme Court to the government to issue a fresh notification on the appointment of Singh as ED Director for two years in consonance with the provision of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) Act.

The Supreme Court had noted that as per the appointment letter issued to Singh, he will cease to hold office the day he superannuates in August 2017, which was violative of section 25(d) of the CVC Act that provides for a fixed tenure for the ED Director at not less than two years.