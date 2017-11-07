Five youths from Doaba go missing while on their way to US

Inderjit Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Sarabjit Singh on their way to USA. Inderjit Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Sarabjit Singh on their way to USA.

Five youths from Doaba have gone missing while on their way to America. Their families claimed they last spoke to them on August 2. They approached the police alleging that they have been threatened by an agent who facilitated the travel to pay more money.

“My brother along with two more youth had left home on May 27 this year and agent of Mehandipur village had told us that he will reach in USA in 5-day but when we spoke to my brother last on August 2, he was still on the way to USA,” said Satwinder Kaur, the sister of Inderjit Singh (22) of Abdullapur village of Mukerian sub Division in Hoshiarpur district, adding that agent has been threatening them now.

They also sought the help of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

A sum of Rs 12 lakh each was reportedly paid by the five youths as advance to three agents to help them reach USA. The agents are now demanding the families to pay the remaining Rs 23 lakh.

Satpal Kaur, the mother of Sarabjit Singh (26) of Porika village in Mukerian, said that her son had also gone along with Inderjit and same agent had sent him. “I received a call from agent on August 2 who congratulated me that my son had reached in USA and then asked me to get ready remaining Rs. 23 lakh ready as Rs. 12 lakh advance was already paid,” said she.

Among the other youths who went reportedly missing include Gurdeep Singh of Bianpur village in Mukerian, Navdeep Singh (19) of Talwandi Mana and Jaspreet Singh of Bhadhal Bet village both from Kapurthala district. Pargat Singh, father of Navdeep said that for the past three months the boys haven’t been in contact with them.

