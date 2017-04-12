Five-year plan expires: PM Modi to soon hold meet on 3-year action plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

With the twelfth five-year plan having ended on March 31, and no replacement for the country’s development strategy in place so far, the Niti Aayog’s governing council, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to meet within a fortnight to discuss the three-year action plan prepared by the Centre’s think-tank. The action plan was submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office, and is pending approval from the same, according to a senior Niti Aayog official.

“Following the expiry of the five-year plan, there is no development strategy in the country, and the action plan is expected to be discussed and cleared in the governing council meeting. Along with that, a review of first three years of the NDA government is also on the meeting’s agenda,” the official said.

The first meeting was held in February 2015, and the second one in July 2015. The third such meeting was slated to happen in July 2016, but was postponed indefinitely due to the Prime Minister’s scheduling conflicts. The proposed meeting last year was also expected to appraise the potentialities of the new planning process in presence of state chief ministers. The Nehruvian-era planning process was replaced, and according to the new plan, the Niti Aayog would prepare a fifteen year vision document, seven-year strategy paper, and a three-year action plan.

According to the original schedule, the action plan for the period 2017-18 to 2019-20 was expected to be rolled out from April 1, and the framework was to align with the fourteenth finance commission. “The action plan will help predict what the growth rate will be, and depending on that what the revenues will be, and how it will be distributed among the ministries,” the official said. The 14th finance commission recommendations will remain in force till 2019-20.

Apart from discussion on the new form of planning process, the governing council meeting is also likely to take a stock from the sub-groups of chief ministers. In the earlier meetings, three sub-groups were formed to involve states on issues such as rationalisation of centrally sponsored schemes, skill development, and the Swachh Bharat Mission.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now