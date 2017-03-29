Five-year-old son’s testimony leads to conviction of man for wife’s murder

A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife by a court which relied on the testimony of their five-year-old child. According to prosecution, the woman was strangulated on June 20, 2008 in Radhapuram colony and an FIR was filed by her husband. However, police suspected that the husband was involved in the crime.

The husband was made to undergo a lie-detection test during which he confessed to his crime, assistant government counsel Nand Kumar Tewari said. The couple’s five-year-old son was presented as witness in the court. In his testimony, the child also said that his father had strangulated his mother, Tewari stated.

Relying on the medical report of the victim and the testimony of her son, Additional District Judge-III Jai Prakash Tewari convicted her husband, who has been in jail for last eight years, and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict, who would have to remain in jail for another year in case he fails to pay it. The couple were married on March 4, 2003.

