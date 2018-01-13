Five wrestlers among six killed in Maharashtra road accident

Visuals of the wrestlers’ SUV after the accident (Image source: ANI) Visuals of the wrestlers’ SUV after the accident (Image source: ANI)

Five wrestlers were among six persons killed in a road accident in western Maharashtra’s Sangli’s district early on Saturday, the police said. They were on their way back from a local sporting competition. Seven people were also injured in the accident.

The accident happened on the Kadegaon-Sangli road, when they were coming back from a wrestling competition in Aundh village. They were on their way towards Kundal in Sangli district, a senior police official said.

A tractor approaching at high-speed rammed into their SUV from the opposite direction, which led to the deaths. The driver of the accident fled the spot after the accident. The injured are recuperating at a government hospital in Sangli, a senior police official said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act at the Chinchni-Vangi police station, the police official said, adding that efforts were on to trace the driver of the speeding tractor.

Spot visuals (Image course: ANI) Spot visuals (Image course: ANI)

(With PTI/ANI inputs)

