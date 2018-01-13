Five wrestlers among six killed in Maharashtra road accident

Supreme Crisis
The wrestlers were on their way back from a local sporting competition.

wrestler killed, maharashtra wrestler accident, five wrestlers dead, sangli district, indian express Visuals of the wrestlers’ SUV after the accident (Image source: ANI)
Five wrestlers were among six persons killed in a road accident in western Maharashtra’s Sangli’s district early on Saturday, the police said. They were on their way back from a local sporting competition. Seven people were also injured in the accident.

The accident happened on the Kadegaon-Sangli road, when they were coming back from a wrestling competition in Aundh village. They were on their way towards Kundal in Sangli district, a senior police official said.

A tractor approaching at high-speed rammed into their SUV from the opposite direction, which led to the deaths. The driver of the accident fled the spot after the accident. The injured are recuperating at a government hospital in Sangli, a senior police official said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act at the Chinchni-Vangi police station, the police official said, adding that efforts were on to trace the driver of the speeding tractor.

wrestler killed, maharashtra wrestler accident, five wrestlers dead, sangli district, indian express Spot visuals (Image course: ANI)

(With PTI/ANI inputs)

