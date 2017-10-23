Five women run over by intercity train in Bihar, authorities suspect heavy fog reduced visibility

Railway Track at Slum area of Keshav Puram as A four years old girl was raped near this Railway Track on Friday, in New Delhi. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna/Representational) Railway Track at Slum area of Keshav Puram as A four years old girl was raped near this Railway Track on Friday, in New Delhi. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna/Representational)

An intercity train ran over five women here after they failed to notice it due to heavy morning fog killing four of them, a senior police official said. The incident took place near the Adalpur Halt when the five women were crossing the tracks on their way home after taking bath at a nearby ghat, Munger Superintendent of Police Ashish Bharti said.

The women, who were from a neighbouring village, must have failed to notice the approaching Bhagalpur-Danapur Intercity train due to heavy fog in the morning, Bharti said.

Four of them died on the spot and another received serious injuries, he said.

The injured woman has been taken to Munger Sadar Hospital.

Soon after the accident, angry villagers came to the spot and squatted on the tracks, preventing the bodies from being removed, the SP said, adding that efforts were being made to pacify the locals.

