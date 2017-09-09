Five women, one man: Meet contenders for the post of JNUSU president

Hailing from Panipat, Kumari is a second-year MPhil student of History from the School of Social Sciences and an AISA activist since 2012. Hailing from Panipat, Kumari is a second-year MPhil student of History from the School of Social Sciences and an AISA activist since 2012.

Left Unity Panel

(AISA-SFI-DSF)

Geeta Kumari (24)

Hailing from Panipat, Kumari is a second-year MPhil student of History from the School of Social Sciences and an AISA activist since 2012. She is the most experienced of all candidates — she was elected Councillor twice from her School. She was also elected as a student representative to the GSCASH in 2015. If elected, she intends to intensify the movement against the seat cut and ensure justice for missing student Najeeb Ahmad.

ABVP

Nidhi Tripathi (23)

Tripathi has been an ABVP activist since 2013, when she joined JNU to pursue MA in Sanskrit at the Special Centre for Sanskrit Studies. A native of UP’s Pratapgarh, she is now a first-year PhD student of Sanskrit. Although she hasn’t contested earlier, she has been the ‘Chhatra Pramukh’ in the ABVP’s JNU unit. Her agenda includes installing sanitary pad machines and setting up a campus placement cell.

BAPSA

Shabana Ali (28)

Hailing from Varanasi, Ali is relatively new to the campus. Having completed her BA in Social Work from Vishwa Bharati University, Ali moved to TISS for her MA and MPhil in Social Work. She is now a third-year PhD student from the School of Arts & Aesthetics and has been associated with BAPSA since 2016 as one of its convenors. Her priority is to strengthen the movement against seat cuts and campus politics, which she feels has been weakened by the Left.

AISF

Aparajitha Raja (26)

Raja is the daughter of senior CPI leader D Raja and has been associated with the party’s student wing for many years. She completed her BA in Political Science from Hindu College before moving to JNU for her MA and MPhil. She is currently a second-year PhD student from the School of Social Sciences. If elected, the first thing she wants to do is to strengthen the “seat of JNUSU”, and undo the “trust deficit” which has been associated with the position.

NSUI

Vrishnika Singh (28)

Singh has been associated with the NSUI since college. She did her BA in Sociology from Kamala Nehru College, and MA from DU before joining JNU for MPhil. Hailing from Rewari, Haryana, she is currently a first-year PhD student of Sociology. Singh has never held a position in the NSUI. Priority issues for her include reinstating deprivation points and having e-rickshaws on campus.

Independent

Farooque Alam (24)

Alam is not new to politics. Until two months ago, he was associated with the AISA. But the “hollowness of its politics and the JNUSU’s inability to mobilise students” made him quit. A native of Katihar, Bihar, he joined JNU for his BA in Russian from the School of Languages, Literature & Cultural Studies and is currently doing his MA in the same. For him, issues such as ensuring students get their fellowship on time, and hostel facility, are most important.

