Five units of 1,050 MW operational at Unchahar plant in UP: NTPC

State-run power giant NTPC on Thursday said five units of 1,050 MW capacity are operating normally at its accident-hit Unchahar thermal plant in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh. The unit 6 of 1,550-megawatt (MW) plant, which supplies electricity to nine states, where a boiler exploded yesterday killing 26 workers, is under shut down, the power PSU said. “This is to inform that Unit#6 (500 MW) of Feroze Gandhi Unchahar Thermal Power Station, Raebareli,Uttar Pradesh, is under shutdown after an accident in the evening of November 1, 2017. The other five units of the station are operating normally,” NTPC said in a statement.

The 500 MW unit was made operational in March this year where a boiler blasted on Thursday.

The toll in the massive explosion in the boiler at the Unchahar plant today rose to 26 with six more persons succumbing to injuries. NTPC has initiated an enquiry to investigate the reason for blast in the boiler of th 500 MW unit at the Unchhhar power plant.

Asked about the timeline for completing the enquiry, a senior NTPC official said that it would be completed at the earliest in view of severity of the accident.

The official also said that the shut down of 500 MW unit has not resulted in any short supply to customers and power plant is still generating 630 MW out of total operational capacity of 1,050 MW at present.

Power Minister R K Singh and NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh visited the plant earlier this morning to take stock of the situation.

In a statement yesterday, NTPC had said that at unit number six of its Unchahar plant, there was a sudden abnormal sound at 20-meter elevation around 3:30 on Thursday afternoon.

There was an opening in corner number two from which gases and steam “escaped” affecting the people working around the area, it had said. NTPC shares were trading at Rs 180.10 per piece down 0.03 per cent at BSE this afternoon.

