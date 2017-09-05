Infrastructure, Rohingya issue likely to be discussed: 6 things to know about PM Modi’s Myanmar visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Myanmar for the first bilateral visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Myanmar for the first bilateral visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his first bilateral visit to India’s eastern neighbour Myanmar. The visit assumes great importance both for its timing and the prevailing political and security situation in Myanmar and the India-Myanmar border. It was in Myanmar capital Naypyidaw that PM Modi had revealed his government’s ‘Act East’ policy, one of the cornerstones of his foreign policy, during his last visit to the country for the ASEAN summit in 2014.

The PM’s three-day visit is expected to cover a wide range of issues, including trade and security, with a renewed attempt to strengthen ties with a neighbour that has been more friendly with China than with India over the past few years.

Here are five things to know about PM Modi’s visit to Myanmar:

1. Infrastructure and connectivity. Myanmar is a vital part of PM Modi’s Act East policy. India has partnered with Myanmar in various multilateral trade agreements and connectivity initiatives and a number of government-funded infrastructure projects are underway in the country with India’s assistance. India has provided the largest grant-in-aid to Myanmar. This includes key transit projects like the Kaladan multi-modal corridor, repair of 69 bridges on Tamu-Kalewa road, construction of the 120-km Kalewa-Yargyi corridor–both part of the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway–and the Rhi Tiddim road in Myanmar’s Chin state which borders Mizoram. The projects are running behind schedule for now. Both India and Myanmar will need to negotiate transit agreements for smooth cross-border trade and optimal use of the infrastructure.

The two neighbours are also part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC). The 2016 BIMSTEC meet in Goa had offered renewed support for free trade and strong transit agreements between the countries as well.

READ MORE: Modi’s Myanmar visit LIVE updates: PM meets President Htin Kyaw

2. Rohingya Muslims: The volatile state of Rakhine has been witnessing large-scale violence against the Rohingya community. The violence against the 11 lakh-strong Rohingya Muslim community is one of the biggest challenges for Myanmar and now its neighbours, like India and Bangladesh, where the members of the community are streaming in as refugees. The issue is also expected to come up for discussion as the State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi is known to be handling the issue closely.

3. Border security: India and Myanmar share a 1,643-km long border along the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram. Considering the sensitive situation at the border and frequent reports of insurgent groups setting camps near the borders, the Indian government has a heavy deployment of counter-insurgency force at the border. Out of the total sanctioned 46 battalions, 31 are engaged full time in counter-insurgency while the rest carry out border guarding roles. Leaders from both countries would take up the issue of ramping up security at the borders and increasing peace in the neighbouring regions.

4. Tackling China-Myanmar ties: Successive Indian governments have so far failed to make use of the opportunity to improve the relationship with the National League for Democracy, party of Aung San Suu Kyi. The leader received her education in Delhi and had a close connection with India. After the military grasp weakened over the country, India allowed, to a large extent, China to leapfrog and increase its cooperation with Myanmar. Amid massive international pressure, China is one of the few countries that has given international diplomatic support to the government and also helped the government discuss the conflict with armed insurgents and its possible solutions.

Chinese investment in Myanmar in 2014 stood at $14 billion which was a third of the total foreign investment in the country at the time. At least 3 per cent of the population in Myanmar is overseas Chinese. A report by think tank Gateway House in 2012 titled India & Myanmar: A New Impetus showed that at the time, nearly 60 of the power projects in Myanmar were Chinese built. The Chinese built international airport in the national capital was also a warming up step that helped China improve its relationship with the Burmese leadership. Enough development work in the country suggests that China-Myanmar ties were built to a great extent on partnering on economic development. PM Modi would seek to take a similar opportunity and move ahead of the usually taken stance of treating Myanmar as a buffer zone.

5. Cultural Heritage and bonds: PM Modi will visit the famed city of Bagan where the Ananda Temple is located. India has also partnered in protection and restoration of the ancient heritage structures in Myanmar. This was seen especially in the aftermath of the 2016 earthquake where much of region was subjected to destruction. The cultural interaction during visits is a trait of PM Modi seen usually in his visits and it seems to hold potential for closer ties with a country that has a shared heritage with India.

6. Trade: One of the issues pulling down trade is the lack of single-window clearances and currency arrangements at trade points on borders. It has been proposed in the past that border haats can introduce a formal system for exchange of local goods and produce. Also, cross-border bus service could be a viable option for connectivity and has been a demand raised for a long time.

Trade in fuel products is also an area that the countries look at expanding. Just before the prime minister departed for Myanmar, the diesel exports between the countries saw a surge. Myanmar can avail benefits of refined products from the Numaligarh refinery located in northern Myanmar. This will mean the northeastern states will draw direct economic benefit from the Act East Policy too.

Bilateral trade between India and Myanmar stands at $2.2 billion but it hasn’t seen much increase over the years. Despite being the fifth largest import source of Myanmar and the 10 largest foreign investor, India has not made great headway into expansion of trade. Chinese, Japanese, Korea and Singapore based companies have significant presence in Myanmar, but barring a few top groups, Indian businesses have a negligible presence. The negotiations could centre around making the regulatory environment more favourable for Indian investment as well.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd