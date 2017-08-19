Five suspended for seeking bribe for farm loan waiver in Uttar Pradesh

Latest news
By: PTI | Lucknow | Published:August 19, 2017 11:44 am
Loan waiver issue, Punjab news, Loan waiver issue news, Latest news, India news, Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, India news Farm loan waiver was part of BJP’s assembly election manifesto. (File Photo)
Uttar Pradesh government has suspended five revenue department employees for seeking bribe for the farm loan waiver scheme launched by it. Acting on reports claiming that state revenue officials (lekhpal) were seeking bribe for verification of loans in two districts, the four employees were suspended in Gonda while a trainee lekhpal was suspended in Mathura yesterday, a senior official said.

An FIR has been lodged against four lekhpals and a fair price shop owner in Gonda, he said. Action in Gonda was taken on the basis of a complaint, he
added. On Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had launched the “Rin Mochan Yojna” (loan waiver scheme) with distribution of certificates here.

Loan waiver of farmers was promised by the BJP in its assembly election manifesto.

