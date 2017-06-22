Five siblings poisoned in Punjab, brother’s role suspected

Representational Image. Representational Image.

A 21-year-old man allegedly poisoned four of his seven siblings before killing himself in Punjab’s Kapurthala on Tuesday night. A purported suicide note recovered from Abhimanyu’s pocket cited the family’s poor financial situation as the reason behind the “inhumane act’’.

Abhimanyu and his sister Anu Kumari, 18, died at Kapurthala’s civil hospital. Their sisters — Anshu Kumari, 15, Archana, 9, and brother Anurag, who was physically challenged — died at a Jalandhar hospital. Abhimanyu’s cousin Harinandan, 15, who was staying with them, survived.

Deputy commissioner Mohammad Tayyab has ordered a magisterial probe. Preliminary investigation revealed that Abhimanyu allegedly made his siblings eat burgers laced with poison. He allegedly ate the same poisonous food. The police have recovered two bottles of pesticides, which they suspect might have been used as poison.

Abhimanyu’s mother, Rita, contradicted his purported suicide note. “We are not very well off, but we were living comfortably as a family. We pay a monthly rent of Rs 3,500 and had recently taken a shop for Abhimanyu on a monthly rent of Rs 3,000. We thought that with time our financial condition would improve,” she said.

Harinandan, the cousin who survived, said all of them, save Aarti (the youngest sibling), had finished dinner by 9 pm. Aarti apparently asked Abhimanyu for a burger. “He returned with burgers an hour later. I found it very bitter and left it. Aarti also could not eat it — she also found it tasted bad. The others ate it. Then we fell off to sleep.”

DSP Gurmeet Singh Kingra called Abhimanyu a very sensitive man. “Prima facie, it appears that he first killed his siblings and then committed suicide. We are verifying the facts,” the DSP said. There is a pesticide shop next to the place where Abhimanyu ran his shop.”

Abhimanyu’s father, Raj Kishore, who runs a barber shop, had gone to attend a wedding on Tuesday night with his son Avinash. The family had moved to Punjab from Bihar in 2009.

