Five school students injured when attacked by stray dogs

Five school students were injured when a group of dogs attacked them at Dhabheri village in Shamli district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred last morning when the five children were on their way to school and the stray dogs attacked them here, they said.

Alisha (10), Ashu (9) Anaf (12) and two boys named Shahdab (8) and Khalid (12), were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

According to reports, similar incidents had taken place in Saharanpur and Bijnor districts where two persons lost their lives.

A 20-year-old man was yesterday killed by dogs in Bijnor district. A six-year-old child was killed by dogs in Chilkana village of Saharanpur district two days ago, according to the reports.

