Delhi: Five resolutions in three years by AGMUT cadre over harassment of officers

Over the past three years, the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre has passed five resolutions against alleged physical and mental harassment of officers in the capital. Of the five resolutions, one relates to the secretary of northwest Delhi MP Udit Raj allegedly assaulting the district magistrate and his staff over an encroachment drive. The other four — including the one passed after the alleged attack on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash — are on alleged assault, action or statements by the Delhi government against officers.

“There has been sustained pressure on all officials, not just IAS or DANICS, for the past three years. That four of the five resolutions are against actions of the Delhi government shows the work environment,” said a senior officer who did not wish to be named.

The first resolution against the AAP government was passed in December 2015, when the government placed two DANICS officers under suspension for allegedly refusing to sign two cabinet notes.

In December 2016, the AGMUT Cadre and DANICS association passed a joint resolution against the alleged mistreatment, humiliation and passing of derogatory and insulting remarks against officers, and the downgrading of Annual Confidential Reports (annual appraisal reports), by the political executive.

In October 2017, when the CM at a function to felicitate pensioners of the power department said that 90% of the officers don’t work and hold back files, another resolution was filed against the “adverse comments”.

Asked about the alleged harassment, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “A BJP MP’s staff can go and beat up the officer but no press conference was done then. We have been fighting against a system that is corrupt. Many officers have vested interests. I don’t say all of them are bad. We have been able to deliver in the field of education only because of the dedication of some officers. We are willing to stand by officers on bona fide issues but when work is stopped, it hurts.”

A representative of the Joint Forum of Delhi Government Officers and Employees Association, however, said that the “humiliation and adverse working conditions” are behind the mass agitation this time around.

