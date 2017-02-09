Five questions: Today is the 90th day since demonetisation, says TMC’s Sukhendu Sekhar Roy

TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar roy at the Parliament house in new Delhi on Monday Express photo TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar roy at the Parliament house in new Delhi on Monday Express photo

TMC’s Sukhendu Sekhar Roy tells The Indian Express why he raised the issue of demonetisation in Rajya Sabha, although he was disallowed by the Chair.

What was the issue you raised in Rajya Sabha?

Today is the 90th day since demonetisation. While the PM had said that restrictions will be withdrawn after 50 days, it is still continuing.

So what was your point?

The order was in violation of Article 300(A) of the Constitution – that no person can be deprived of his property except by authority of law. So I asked under what provision was demonestisation allowed. I had given a notice under Rule 267 for a discussion on the issue.

The Chair did not admit your notice.

Yes, it is the prerogative of the Chair. The Chair decided that since demonetisation was discussed in the House for 12 hours, it is not to be allowed.

The TMC has been opposing demonetisation from the beginning. What is your party’s position now?

The government had claimed that it is taking the decision to combat black money, terrorism, fake currency, etc. But can the government give us facts? How much black money has been recovered, have terrorist attacks have come down, and how much fake currency has been recovered?

What has been the government’s response?

There hasn’t been any facts (disclosed) thus far – whether in the President’s address or the Finance Minister’s speech.