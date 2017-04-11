Five questions: Anand Sharma— Moves by Congress govts selectively targeted in political vendetta’

Congress leader Anand Sharma (File Photo) Congress leader Anand Sharma (File Photo)

You accused the government of misusing the CBI and the ED.

Since Independence, the government of India or the state governments, as a matter of policy, allotted land to newspapers… and other publishing houses at institutional rates. Now, the decisions in some states by Congress governments or CMs are being selectively targeted for political vendetta.

How is it selective targeting?

On one hand, you have a case in Haryana where the restoration of a plot to Associated Journals, which was publishing National Herald, Navjivan and Quami Awaz which was the voice of the Indian national movement… there the Haryana government and the Union government have brought in the ED and the CBI. The state government in Haryana, on the other hand, is allotting land to commercial entities… in the name of a herbal park, Morni Hills has been given to Patanjali. In land given to newspapers in Bhopal and Indore, commercial complexes have come up… They have also taken the case of a bonafide decision by former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot… And the same government is bending over backwards to protect its CMs who are facing serious charges.

During UPA rule, the BJP used to call the CBI Congress Bureau of Investigation.

This cannot be a defence, because it was wrong. We didn’t bring money-laundering cases and ED cases against BJP CMs. Which cases did we file?… The same thing could have done against many of their CMs and governments which actually gave public land at throwaway prices.

Charges of misusing CBI were made during your time too.

The question is where is the established case. There are proven cases.

The Opposition protested the absence of a minister whose question was listed.

It is disrespect to the House… Even if the minister is delayed… it is the duty of the parliamentary affairs minister. There was neither the parliamentary affairs minister… nor the minister of state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now