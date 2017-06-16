Six policemen, including sub-inspector, killed in militant ambush in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir

Six policemen, including a Sub-Inspector, were killed as militants ambushed a police party in Achabal in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. SHO Firoz Dar, a resident of Pulwama, was among the casualties as he fell to indiscriminate firing from militants.
Director General of Police S P Vaid told PTI that a driver and four other policemen who were on a routine round in jeep were targeted by the militants.
Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Taiba is believed to be behind the attack, a senior police official told the news agency, adding they wanted to take revenge of the Kulgam encounter in which their local commander Junaid Mattoo was killed by security forces. The bodies of Mattoo and two other terrorists have not been recovered so far. Local combing operations are going on.
The Valley has been prone to heavy infiltration of militants from across the Pakistan side of the Line of Control in recent months. Earlier this month, the army said while 22 infiltration bids were foiled by security forces along the LoC this year, 38 militants were neutralised. “The relentless operations by the security forces have defeated the desperate attempts by Pakistan and its agents to spread terror in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan,” an army official had then said.
In 2015, 28 infiltration attempts had taken while compared to a total of 88 such attempts last year. Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre had earlier said in Parliament that a total of 116 illegal trespassing cases along the India-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir were reported in 2015 and 2016, including 88 last year. A total of 59 Army personnel have lost their lives in counter-terror operations in J&K since 2016.
- Jun 16, 2017 at 8:23 pmMUSLIM KASHMIRI JIHADIS ki-l-l-ing MUSLIM KASHMIRI POLICE MEN is not a great deal. Its happening all over the Islamic World from AFPAK, YEMEN, SYRIA, IRAQ, TURKEY, SOMALIA, SUDAN etc etc. Soon it will start in QATAR too when Saudi attack QATAR. .................................. IS-LAM is the most violent religion and the fountainhead of that violence is QURAN.Reply
- Jun 16, 2017 at 8:22 pmNC, Separatists, and Congress leaders are solely responsible for present large-scale violence in J K since these corrupt and anti-national leaders have utilized this state for grazing purposes only and looted all resources of the state in last 70 years leaving people in acute poverty and engulfed state into the serious unemployment crisis. These leaders are living in foreign heavens and are enjoying luxurious life by looting resources of the valley while people are forced to live in serious distress and poverty. This fact is well known to people of the state who should act decisively by boycotting and punishing them who are responsible for present unemployment, acute poverty, and backwardness all over the state.Why the present PDP govt is sitting idle and is not ARRESTING SEIZING ASSETS of all corrupt anti-national leaders who are responsible for current violence, poverty, and backwardness in J K?Reply
- Jun 16, 2017 at 8:20 pmThis must make the editors of IE and their JNU colleagues happy.Reply
- Jun 16, 2017 at 8:14 pmI ask Amry to post only brahmin jawans to defend our own brahmin pandits. We brahmins cannot rely on these stupid shudra jawans to protect our beloved pandit brahmins. Please Modi take some action to appoint brahmin jawns.Reply
- Jun 16, 2017 at 8:19 pmSo that we sacrifice all brahmins and then there will be peace in Kashmere. Freedom for Kashmere.Reply
- Jun 16, 2017 at 8:22 pm😂😂😂Reply
- Jun 16, 2017 at 8:11 pmWe are loosing poor policemen/soldiers every day, our government is just giving rhetoric or awarding medals and the poor family is left without a father forever. This bloodbath will stop when our government will realize that sooner or later it has to come on the negotiating table, Kashmir is a dispute since par ion and it has to be resolved on table, now it's up to us to come to table now or waste few hundred thousand more precious lives before realising that problem will not go away on it's own.Reply
- Jun 16, 2017 at 8:10 pmWhy not arun Jaitly himself goes on the front line rather than giving passive commentsReply
- Jun 16, 2017 at 8:23 pmHow about feku himself going to the border ? India will be saved if he diesReply
- Jun 16, 2017 at 8:10 pmSensational! Please keep them coming!!!Reply
