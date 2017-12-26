Five pilgrims mowed down by govt bus in Tamil Nadu

Top News
The group of devotees from Tirupur was on 'Padayatra' to the hill shrine, when the bus knocked them down around 5.30 AM, police said.

By: PTI | Coimbatore | Published: December 26, 2017 12:14 pm
All the five were killed on the spot, while another person who sustained serious injuries was admitted to the government hospital in Dharapuram, they said. (Representational Image)
Five persons, including two women on a pilgrimage to the hill shrine in Palani, were killed and another seriously injured, when a government bus mowed them down near Dharapuram in Tirupur district, today.

All the five were killed on the spot, while another person who sustained serious injuries was admitted to the government hospital in Dharapuram, they said.

Investigation is on.

