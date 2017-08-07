Latest News
  • Five persons run over by train in Sawai Madhopur

Five persons run over by train in Sawai Madhopur

The victims were passengers of the Jaipur-Bayana Express which halted at platform no. 1. Four of the five deceased were identified as Kamal (19), Nitesh (14), Man Singh and Mukesh (both 35) police officials informed.

Written by Dipankar Ghose | Jaipur | Published:August 7, 2017 6:07 am
train accident, accident, Indian railways, Rajasthan, Indian Express Jaipur, jaipur news, India news Five persons were run over by a speeding train at Sawaimadhopur Railway Station. (Source: Google Maps)
Related News

Five persons were run over by a speeding train at Sawaimadhopur Railway Station in Rajasthan on Sunday. Two others were injured in the incident, railway police said. The victims were passengers of the Jaipur-Bayana Express which halted at platform no. 1.

Few passengers got down from the train on the railway track side instead of the platform side and were run over by the Gandhidham-Howrah Superfast Express which was passing from the station, the SHO of GRP Railway station Kishanlal said. Four of the five deceased were identified as Kamal (19), Nitesh (14), Man Singh and Mukesh (both 35), he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 07: Latest News