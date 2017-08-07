Five persons run over by train in Sawai Madhopur

Five persons were run over by a speeding train at Sawaimadhopur Railway Station. (Source: Google Maps) Five persons were run over by a speeding train at Sawaimadhopur Railway Station. (Source: Google Maps)

Five persons were run over by a speeding train at Sawaimadhopur Railway Station in Rajasthan on Sunday. Two others were injured in the incident, railway police said. The victims were passengers of the Jaipur-Bayana Express which halted at platform no. 1.

Few passengers got down from the train on the railway track side instead of the platform side and were run over by the Gandhidham-Howrah Superfast Express which was passing from the station, the SHO of GRP Railway station Kishanlal said. Four of the five deceased were identified as Kamal (19), Nitesh (14), Man Singh and Mukesh (both 35), he said.

