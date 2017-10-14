Five people thrashed on suspicion of carrying cow meat in Faridabad

Faridabad police registered and FIR under Cow Smuggling Act. (Source: ANI photo) Faridabad police registered and FIR under Cow Smuggling Act. (Source: ANI photo)

At least five people were allegedly beaten up by unidentified assailants on the suspicion of carrying cow meat in Faridabad on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. Faridabad police have registered an FIR against the victims under the Cow Smuggling Act.

Reflecting on the incident, The Deputy Commissioner of Police told ANI, “We have registered an FIR under the Cow Smuggling Act. We will also register an FIR on victims complaint. Investigation is underway and will get meat tested.”

The assault comes just a month after the Supreme Court delivered a strong message on cow vigilantism. The apex court had asked all state governments to appoint a senior police officer as a nodal officer in each district to ensure that incidents of cow vigilantism are prevented and dealt with effectively.

“This must stop. The law is in place…Planned action is needed so that vigilantism does not grow in this sphere, not in any sphere for that matter,” a Bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and Amitava Roy had earlier said.

Condemning the killing in the name of cow protection and warning cow vigilantes, PM Narendra Modi had said that this is unacceptable. “Killing people in the name of cow is unacceptable. No one has the right to take law into his/her hands. We belong to a land of non-violence. Violence is not the solution to any problem”, Modi had said.

